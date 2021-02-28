Barry J. Kahn

SYRACUSE - Barry J. Kahn, of Syracuse, passed away on February 23, 2021 after a brief illness.

He was a graduate of Union Springs Central Class of 1966 and had a Bachelor Degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

He was preceded in death by his parents Morton and Evelyn Kahn of Union Springs. He is survived by his sisters Diane Kahn of Auburn, and Julie (Hugh) Kirsch of Minneapolis, MN; also survived by his nieces and nephews Desiree (Brian) Roy of Auburn, Melissa Jenkin of Cayuga, Hilary Kirsch, Phoenix, AZ and Aaron Kirsch, MN; and his three great-nephews.

The family will observe Barry's passing privately. Donations in his honor may be made to Hammer Residences, Inc., 1909 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, MN 55391. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.