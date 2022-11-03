 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice Sears

Beatrice Sears

Beatrice Sears

Beatrice Sears passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at the age of 97 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Our family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Finger Lakes for taking wonderful care of her for the past two years.

Beatrice was born to Berton and Isabel (Warren) Taber on her father's birthday.

Bea worked at the Big Store for over 30 years. She spent summers boating and winters snowmobiling with her husband of 67 years. After the passing of her husband, she moved to the Boyle Center, enjoying making new friends and activities.

Bea was predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Sears, seven sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lemczak (Bill Pepin); her son, Leonard Sears (Denise Carr); her sister, Isabelle Bateman; her granddaughters: Cari-Ann (Mark) Sarnicola, Christa Lemczak (Chris Kenney); her great-grandchildren: Jacob and Evan Sarnicola and Claire Kenney.

At the request of Beatrice, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Bea's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please visit whitechapelfh.com to offer condolences to the family.

