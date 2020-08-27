Beatrice Stevens Ostrander

Beatrice was born May 16, 1937 in Genoa, NY to Ernest B. and Lucille Bennett Stevens. She was a prior member of the Venice Baptist Church in Venice Center, NY, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She attended the same elementary school as her father on Stewarts Corners Road, a one-room schoolhouse, where her mother had also taught, overlooking her family's dairy farm. In 1953 she met the love of her life, Donald Ostrander, at a dance. They immediately began dating, and would have marked their 59th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30, 2020. Bea graduated from Genoa High School in 1956. The Monday after her graduation day she began working as an assembler for Smith Corona Marchant in Groton, NY, and retired from SCM with 38 years of service, working at plants in both Groton and Cortland, NY over the years.