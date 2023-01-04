Benedict Paulo Badalamenti

July 1, 1932 - Jan. 1, 2023

FLEMING — Benedict Paulo Badalamenti, 90, of Van Liew Road, Town of Fleming, passed away peacefully Jan. 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Benny (as he was commonly known), was born in Auburn, NY on July 1, 1932 to the late Vincenzo and Brigida (Vitale) Badalamenti.

He attended West High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 until 1952. He was employed as an operating engineer with Local 545 (now 158) out of Syracuse, NY from 1957 until his retirement in 1995.

His second career was driving school buses for First Student from 1996 until 2019. Benny was a former member of the Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post 1776; a former bus driver for the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps in the early 1970s; a current member of the Swietoniowski-Kopeczek American Legion Post 1324; a current member of the Cinisi Social Club; a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels; and a communicant of Holy Family Church. Benny married Shirley Louise Perkins on Nov. 26, 1953. They raised three daughters and enjoyed 44 years of marriage until her death on Jan. 24, 1998.

Benny is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Ann Bach and her husband, Richard, of Atlanta, GA; his daughter, Helen Day and her husband, Jeff, of Cayuga; his son-in-law, Bill Holmes, of Owasco; his twin sister, Ursula Badalamenti Moore, of Auburn; his companion, Shari Dellostritto Kovalczik; his grandchildren: Victoria (Sean) Snively, Jason (Laura) Bach, Jennifer Holmes (Cian Hoey), Brittiny (Ryan) Powell, and Jeffrey Day; his great-grandchildren: Zachary, Shirley, and Scarlet Bach, Zoey and Maddox Snively, Harlen and Benny Hoey, and Juliette and Emilia Powell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Shirley, Benny was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Bridget Badalamenti Holmes on Sept. 18, 2022; as well as his brother, Onorato Badalamenti in 2008, his sister, Maria Badalamenti Hyland in 2020, his brother-in-law, Fay Perkins in 1994 and his sister-in-law, Joan Perkins in 2022.

Calling hours are this Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Benny's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Holy Family Church with a calling hour prior in the church from 11 a.m. until the Mass begins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unity House in Auburn, Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, and Meals on Wheels in Auburn.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.