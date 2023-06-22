Benjamin J. Cafolla

SENECA FALLS/NASHVILLE, TN — Benjamin J. Cafolla, 25, of Seneca Falls, and most recently of Nashville, TN, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Nashville.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 97 West Bayard St., Seneca Falls. While appreciated, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following organizations that meant a great deal to Ben: Alfred University Saxon Nation, in memory of Benjamin Cafolla, 1 Saxon Dr., Alfred, NY 14802, Mynderse Academy Athletic Association, 105 Troy St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Ben was born in Rochester, NY, the son of Patrick and Darcy (Schenck) Cafolla. He grew up in Seneca Falls and attended Mynderse Academy, graduating with the Class of 2016. After high school, Ben attended Alfred University, first completing his BA in 2020, followed by his MBA in 2021.

From a young age, Ben enjoyed playing sports and being active. During his time at Mynderse he was a three-sport athlete who excelled at lacrosse, football, and basketball, which led him to playing lacrosse at the collegiate level for Alfred. Not to be outshined by his athletic abilities, Ben also excelled academically. He found himself winning numerous awards in both athletics and academics while at Mynderse as well as Alfred, and this helped him to achieve success with his career at such a young age.

Through sports, Ben was able to shine and be himself with so many people. He possessed a personality that allowed people to connect with him and feel a sense of friendship and closeness. These feelings are what helped Ben come to call Nashville his new home. A huge fan of live music, he found the music scene in Nashville to be exciting and abundant. A fan of not only hard rock and heavy metal but also country music; he enjoyed always being able to find live music pretty much anywhere in Nashville.

Locally he had worked for ITT Goulds Pumps and Mozaic, before taking remote employment with CFO Solutions out of Boston, MA as a financial consultant.

Ben is survived by his parents, Patrick and Darcy Cafolla; maternal grandparents, Charles and Beverly Schenck; aunts and uncles, Cynthia (Bob) Dudek, Steve (Helayne), Gary (Cindy) and Rick (Judy) Schenck, Hope Campese, Michael (Donna) and Joseph (Kathy) Cafolla; Godparents, Mark (Amy) Giovannini and Brenda (Armond) Johson; as well as several cousins, extended family, and many friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Grace Cafolla; uncle, "Tut" Campese, and aunt, Marsha Schenck.

#27FOREVER

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com