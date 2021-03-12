Benjamin Roberts Ahner

SENNETT — Benjamin Roberts Ahner, 85, of Sennett, died Tuesday, March 9 at St. Joseph's Health Center of complications from cardiovascular disease. Ben was born in Warsaw, NY, the son of the late Benjamin F. Ahner and Loretta (Schrader) Ahner.

Ben was a believer in lifelong learning and devoted most of his adult life to that pursuit. After high school, he began working at Eastman Kodak Co. as a lab technician, taking night courses at the University of Rochester. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and returned to Kodak in 1959.

He married Susan Frelier in 1962 and completed his BA degree at The Ohio State University, followed by completion of his MA in Sociology at Indiana University. He began his teaching career at Auburn Community College in 1968 where he taught sociology for 13 years, having participated in the creation of the Inmate Education Program at Auburn Correctional Facility. He also took many post-graduate education courses at Cornell University before leaving the college in 1984.

He worked for seven years as Business Manager at H&L Ford and then ended his formal working career at the Cayuga County Board of Elections.