Bernadine 'Bernie' Aldrich

MONTEZUMA — Bernadine "Bernie" Aldrich, 98, of Montezuma, passed away on March 23, 2023 at Geneva General Hospital surrounded by family.

She was the daughter of Harold and Nina (Millus) Bush of Port Byron and was predeceased by her husband, Verne Aldrich in 2015 and their son, Robert Aldrich in 1985 as well as her sister, Eleanor Anabile and brother, Harold Bush, Jr.

Surviving are her children: Cathleen (Robert) Donk, Rose Vinciguerra, Ron (Catherine) Aldrich, and Karen ReBuck; as well as her grandchildren: Lisa Vinciguerra, Steven Donk, David Aldrich, Michael Donk, Jason Aldrich, Molly Toombs, and Justine DeBois. She is also survived by 12 great-grandsons; and a special family friend, Mary Ann (Shaver) Bowles.

Mom loved people and socializing, whether it be having a cup of tea at her table, family cookouts, senior citizen gatherings/trips or traveling with her husband to visit family in/out of state.

She showed her love of friends and family by opening up her home to them as well as offering help when any one of them were in need. Her first words upon entering her home were "Have you eaten?" We laughed, but knew she was serious. She was known at many senior citizen gatherings for her homemade baked beans.

She also served as tax collector in the Town of Montezuma for 26 years and loved it! She thoroughly enjoyed playing board games and cards with her grandchildren, children and anyone else that was ready to laugh.

Mom was a very giving person and it showed by the many family and friends that continued to stay in contact with her during her residency at Huntington Living Center. Also the workers at HLC treated her as family and they became family to her. Her mind was clear and she told us many times that she loved us. We were blessed.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Calling hours will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m., memorial service to follow. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Port Byron.