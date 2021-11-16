 Skip to main content
Bernard B. McManus

AUBURN — Bernard B. McManus, 74, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2021.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Bernard and Mary (Criazzo) McManus. Bernie graduated from Central High School, A.C.C and received his Bachelor's Degree from Kane University. He was highly touted and recruited for his basketball skills by Georgetown University, until an injury derailed his future basketball career.

Bernie worked most of his life in construction and helped build and construct many of the bridges along the New Jersey Turnpike. Bernie also loved spending time outdoors.

He is survived by two loving sisters: Alice Downing, of CA, Mary "Rory" Vernooy, of Auburn; three nephews: Tim Sczerby, David (Trisha) Truax, Brian Truax; as well as several friends; and canine friend "Teddy."

A private graveside service in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

