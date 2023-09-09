June 29, 1939 - Sept. 5, 2023

MORAVIA - Bernard "Bernie" C. Heim, 84, of Moravia, NY passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Crown Park Nursing Home in Cortland, NY after along battle with dementia.

Bernie was born June 29, 1939 in Corning, NY and was the oldest son of Charles and Catherine Henkle Heim. Following high school he served in the Army stationed in Germany from 1963-1965. He was a Life Member and Past Commander of VFW Post 7127, Life Member of American Legion Post #800 of Groton and Life Member of DAV in Cortland.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Rose and his first wife, Norma Lester.

A graduate of Moravia Central School Class of 1957 he had worked at Brockway in Cortland and retired in 2000 from Emerson Electric in Ithaca.

Bernie loved fishing and working his farm in Dresserville; doing woodworking, building picnic tables and bird feeders until he moved to Moravia in 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Iva O. Heim; daughter, Marybeth Heisner; son, Dennis Heim; stepson, Thomas George; stepdaughter, Sandra Pierce; grandchildren Adam Heisner, Brian Heim, Leah Heim, Liam George, Kennedy George and Connor George; great-grandson, Carson Heisner; brother, James Heim of Moravia; brother, Robert; and sister, Irene; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours/visitation will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. A Graveside Military Service with Honors will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, September 11, 2023 in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Moravia.

A reception for family and friends will follow the burial service at the VFW Post 7127 of Moravia.