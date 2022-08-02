Bernard Fronczek

Jan. 15, 1949 - July 29, 2022

AUBURN - Bernard Fronczek, 73, of Auburn passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mr. Fronczek was born in Auburn on January 15, 1949, to the late Joseph and Catherine (Friend) Fronczek. Bernard was previously employed as custodian with the Auburn Police Department and was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.

Bernard is survived by his good friends, Jeff and Kathy Stanton and Doug and Diane Pike.

A graveside Committal Service will be offered on Wednesday, August 3rd, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

