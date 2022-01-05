Bernard J. Cullen

Dec. 25, 1932 - Jan. 2, 2022

AUBURN — Bernard J. Cullen, 89, of 51 Drummond St., Auburn, NY, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Bernard was born on Dec. 25, 1932, the son of John and Adelaide (Murphy) Cullen. He had attended all Holy Family Parish Schools. He retired from the NY Telephone Company/NYNEX Corporation and was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Lawler) Cullen; daughter, Collen (Mark) Martin, of Auburn; son, Patrick (Jennifer) Cullen, of CT; grandchildren: Kelsey Shoemaker and Seth Martin; sisters: Ann Cullen and Adelaide DeMaso; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Rouse and Joan Sedor and brothers, James, Edward, Paul and John Cullen.

Funeral services will be held at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn with the Rev. Louis Vasile officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.