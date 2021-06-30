Bernard L. 'Barney' Brezee

Sept. 6, 1943 - June 28, 2021

AUBURN — Bernard L. "Barney" Brezee, 77, the husband of Linda (Reed) Brezee, of Parcell Road, Auburn, died Monday, June 28, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Syracuse Sept. 6, 1943, the son of the Clifford and Frances (Gardner) Brezee. Barney lived most of his life in the Auburn area. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served with the United States Air Force and retired from Excellus BC/BS in Syracuse. Barney enjoyed constructing models, photography and feeding and watching birds.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Stiles, of Weedsport; one son, Jonathan Brezee, of Auburn; brother, Victor Brezee (Colleen), of Auburn; sister-in-law, Susan Brezee, of Auburn; grandchildren: Emma, Chloe, Taylor, Shadow, Seth and Desmond; several nieces and nephews; and his black lab, Daisy. Barney was predeceased by his parents and brother Clifford R. Brezee.

Calling hours for Barney will be conducted Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service with full Military Honors will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.