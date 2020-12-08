 Skip to main content
AUBURN — Bernard Ray Fredendall, 90, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Jesse and Edna Bowen Fredendall.

Ray worked for General Motors as a tool and dye maker for many years. Ray loved playing the guitar and listening to music. He also enjoyed working in the flower garden and growing tomato plants. Ray was a Navy veteran serving from 1951 to 1955.

He is survived by the love of his life, Rita Fredendall being married 70 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Wendy Fredendall; brother, Ronald Fredendall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins

In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his sons, Larry and Mark Fredendall, brother, Martin Earl Fredendall and sister-in-law, Mary Fredendall.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

