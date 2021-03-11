Bernard Rogalski

AUBURN — Bernard Rogalski, 92, of Auburn, passed away March 8, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital.

He was Dad, Grandpa and Papa, who enjoyed living at the lake and taking his children and grandchildren on endless party barge rides. He now joins his wife of 70 years, Gladys, whom he missed dearly since her passing in August 2020.

Bernard proudly served in the United States Army from 1950-1952 and retired as a machinist at Sylvania, after many years of faithful service.

He is survived by eight children: Cynthia Haendiges, Kathy (Ron) Martin, Michael (Rita) Rogalski, Christine (George) Offenburg, Nancy Mawhir, Debbie (Jeff) Darrow, Mary Rogalski and Bob Perry and Laurie (Dan) Mitchell; 16 grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Rogalski to Fleming Fire Department Co. #1 at 6063 W. Lake Rd. Auburn, NY 13021.

