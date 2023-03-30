Bernard 'Teddy' T. Shaw, Jr.

May 3, 1962 - March 27, 2023

AURORA — Bernard "Teddy" T. Shaw, Jr., 60, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Auburn, NY, on May 3, 1962, the second of four children to Bernard and Pauline Shaw. Bernard was a graduate of Auburn High School's Class of 1980. He attended Oswego State University, where he played lacrosse.

In 1987, he married the love of his life, Sandra Shaw (Jones). Together, they raised 10 loving and beautiful children: Richard (Sarah), Alexsandra (Dan) Sullivan, Bryan (Rebecca), Kathryn, the future Victoria (Jay) Wilkes, Michael, Jenna, Daniel, Julia, and Mary. In addition, Bernard was blessed with six grandchildren: Amelia, Theodore "Teddy," Avery, Viola, Declan, and one expected grandchild, whom he loved dearly.

In 1988, Bernard entered the Iron Workers Union Local #60, of which he was a lifelong member. In 1996, he was employed by Titchener Iron Works, where he spent 27 years as an IronWorker Foreman, working alongside his dear friend Doug Wilcox before retiring in 2020.

In his free time, Bernard could be seen riding his tractor around the yard with a grandchild on his lap. He enjoyed playing various sports with his kids and spent his evenings rooting for Syracuse basketball. He loved to tell stories of his adventures with siblings, childhood friends, and his ride along with Officer Bufano.

Bernard adored the time he spent with his second family, Ronald and Cynthia (Lavey) Jones, of Aurora, and all their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and watching their children grow and succeed in various aspects of life.

In 2016, Bernard was predeceased by his father, Bernard T. Shaw, Sr., of Auburn.

He is survived by his mother, Pauline Shaw (Kromer), of Auburn; and his three siblings: Candace (Richard) Searing, of Skaneateles, John (Susan) Shaw, of Aurelius, David (Christia) Shaw, of Sennett; and a plethora of nieces and nephews, with whom he enjoyed spending time.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., both at St. Mary's Church in Auburn. Interment will be private at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Aurora following the services. Arrangements by the B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, Camillus.

The family would like to thank HOA of CNY and Hospice of the Finger Lakes for their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, Bernard requested contributions be made to Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, where all of his kids attended school. Their address is 17 Clymer St., Auburn, NY 13021 or online at www.tyburnacademy.com/donate.

Please sign his guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com