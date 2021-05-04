Bernice M. (Caliendo) Burns
AUBURN — Bernice M. (Caliendo) Burns, 85, of Owasco Road, Auburn, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Caliendo and Julia (Lisci) Caliendo.
Bernice was actively involved in every aspect of her family's lives. Long before there were school bus routes, Bernice was instrumental in championing for the safety of her daughters and the students living near her home. In doing so she achieved bus privileges to be established for those along the busy Owasco Road corridor.
She was actively involved in the athletic achievements of her daughter Susan and her grandsons and shared their love for football, her NY Jets and for fantasy football in general. In earlier years, she thoroughly enjoyed bowling in leagues throughout our area.
Bernice was the loving widow of David J. Burns who passed away in 2005. She is survived by three daughters: Karen (Eric) Nadherny, of Owasco, Kathleen (Anthony) Lorini, of Margate, FL and Susan Burns, also of Owasco; a special nephew, Mitch Caliendo, who was instrumental in helping Susan care for her. Mitch was proud and honored to treat her like a mother; her sister, Carolyn (Fred) Vara, of Elbridge; her five loving grandsons: Joe and Nick Nadherny, TJ, David (Callie) and Matt (Marlena) Caci; as well as four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. All are in addition to her loving canine companion, Neon.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bernice was predeceased by her brother, Sam Caliendo and her nephew Sam Caliendo, Jr.
Calling hours for Bernice will be held on Thursday, May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. also in the funeral home, with burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Owasco Fire Department in her name. All Covid restrictions will be followed.