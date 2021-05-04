Bernice M. (Caliendo) Burns

AUBURN — Bernice M. (Caliendo) Burns, 85, of Owasco Road, Auburn, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Caliendo and Julia (Lisci) Caliendo.

Bernice was actively involved in every aspect of her family's lives. Long before there were school bus routes, Bernice was instrumental in championing for the safety of her daughters and the students living near her home. In doing so she achieved bus privileges to be established for those along the busy Owasco Road corridor.

She was actively involved in the athletic achievements of her daughter Susan and her grandsons and shared their love for football, her NY Jets and for fantasy football in general. In earlier years, she thoroughly enjoyed bowling in leagues throughout our area.