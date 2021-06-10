Bertha M. 'Bert' Rowe

Sept. 27, 1927 - May 22, 2021

NILES — Bertha M. "Bert" Rowe, 93, of Niles, NY, died unexpectedly May 22, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Rowe was born Sept. 27, 1927 in Owasco, NY a daughter of Frederick and Emma Lydia (Kammer) Eberhardt, Sr.

She was a graduate of Auburn H.S. Class of 1946 and was a resident and homemaker in Niles for most of her life, where she and her late husband Stanley Rowe, Sr. farmed and sold Pioneer Corn Seed.

Bert was a member of the Owasco Reformed Church since 1953, Tax Collector for the Town of Niles for 20 years, a member and Past Noble Grand of Dorcas Rebekah Lodge #399, Past District Deputy of The Rebekah Assembly of NYS and the Democratic Committeewomen of the Town of Niles.

Mrs. Rowe was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, Sr. in 2010. Also two daughters: Darlene Burke and Laureen Green and one son, James Rowe.

She is survived by a son, Stanley (Sharon) Rowe, Jr., of Burgaw, NC; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Evelyn (Edward) Murray, Lorraine Denman and Joanne Bell; and several nieces and nephews.