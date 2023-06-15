Betsy (Denison) Brooks

Nov. 10, 1953 - June 11, 2023

UNION SPRINGS - Betsy (Denison) Brooks, 69, of Union Springs, passed away after a brief but courageous battle with mesothelioma on Sunday June, 11, 2023 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on November 10, 1953 in Syracuse, NY to the late Robert and Ruth Buss Denison. Betsy grew up in Rome, NY and graduated from Vernon Verona Sherrill High School.

Betsy worked in the Union Springs Central School as a Teacher's Assistant for over 18 years caring and working with young students. After that, she traveled and worked all around the country with her husband Daniel, touching lives and creating an even larger extended family.

Betsy was a caring and loving person. She loved nothing more than the company of her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Brooks; sons Shane (Karlene) Brooks and Andrew (Kristie Mahoney) Brooks; grandchildren Marlee Brooks, Kailee Brooks and Emerson Collins; siblings Phil (Wendy) Denison, Connie (Bruce) Landon and Sue Morris.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Sts. Peter and John Episcopal Church, 169 Genesee Street, Auburn.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM at The Apple Station, 5279 Cross Rd., Cayuga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of CNY.