Bette Ann McIntyre

AUBURN — Bette Ann McIntyre, 86, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital after a short illness.

Born in Syracuse to the Robert and Roberta Davis, she worked as a cleaner at Consolidated Industries. She was a former member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles and the Mottville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the Gordan Edie Center for Alzheimer's at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Harry E. McIntyre, son, Robert McIntyre and grandson, William Robert Thomas.

Bette is survived by her daughters: Helen, Mary, Pam McIntyre and Dawn Thomas; along with three grandchildren.

Graveside services for Bette will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery, Skaneateles. Following the service you may join the family to celebrate Bette's life at the home of Mary and Helen until 2 p.m.

