Betty A. Tomandl
April 12, 1924 — July 6, 2020
AUBURN - Betty A. Tomandl headed for tee time at the Big Golf course in the sky on July 6, 2020. There she joined her late husband John for a round of golf along with the late Doug and Helen Clark to complete their fearsome foursome!
She was born in Seward, Nebraska on April 12, 1924 to the late Floyd and Agnes (Zeleny) Dowding. She was employed by Red Star Express Lines until her retirement in 1986. She then worked at Dutch Hollow CC for seven years planting their flowers. She loved golf, cats and flowers, and of course all her grand and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Deacon John (Carole) Tomandl, Jan (William) Bullard and Jill Bitterman; grandchildren John Tomandl, Teddy (Bethany) Tomandl and Doug (Ann Marie) Tomandl, and Eric (Stella) Bullard; 10 great grandchildren; and her two best friends Mary and Dale.
Besides her husband and parents, three brothers and a sister, Betty was predeceased by daughter-in-law Lynn Panec Tomandl, granddaughter Carli A Bitterman and great grandson John Michael Tomandl.
Calling hours will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30pm in Holy Family Church, 85 North Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30pm. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holy Family Church. Arrangements are by White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.
