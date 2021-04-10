Betty Ann Slater
Sept. 8, 1945 - Apr. 3, 2021
NILES - Betty Ann Slater, 75, of Niles, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY, with a calling hour from noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place at Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery.
Betty entered this life on September 8, 1945, in Fairhaven, VT, daughter of the late John E. Benson, Sr. and Violet (Howard) Benson.
Betty was an outgoing woman, always cleaning her home, working in her flower beds and yard. She loved fussing over her chihuahuas. Betty made people feel comfortable and loved, making jokes with her doctors and nurses. They loved seeing her as she was always smiling and happy. Betty was also known for her steadfast determination, her "heart of gold", and having beat cancer at 73.
Survivors include her children Penny Griffy and her husband Roy, Tina Webb, and Bernard Slater, Jr. and his wife Lisa; children by marriage Donnie Slater, Stanley Slater (Brenda), Carl Slater (Linda Green), and Judy Cuddeback (Mark); siblings Gus Benson (Betty) and Doris Pauquette; and her fur baby, Holly Dolly, the teacup chihuahua; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Bernard "BJ" Slater, Sr.; and siblings Robert Benson, Liz Shorey, Jack Benson, and Florence Martin.