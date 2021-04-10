Betty Ann Slater

Sept. 8, 1945 - Apr. 3, 2021

NILES - Betty Ann Slater, 75, of Niles, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY, with a calling hour from noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place at Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery.

Betty entered this life on September 8, 1945, in Fairhaven, VT, daughter of the late John E. Benson, Sr. and Violet (Howard) Benson.

Betty was an outgoing woman, always cleaning her home, working in her flower beds and yard. She loved fussing over her chihuahuas. Betty made people feel comfortable and loved, making jokes with her doctors and nurses. They loved seeing her as she was always smiling and happy. Betty was also known for her steadfast determination, her "heart of gold", and having beat cancer at 73.