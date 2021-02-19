Betty G. DeWitt

After moving from Auburn in 1965, she taught in the Michigan City, IN school system and was a Deacon in the Presbyterian church. Betty served for 10 years as a member of the board of directors of the Salvation Army including serving as president of the board. Earlier she worked in the court system as director of volunteers for probation. In Oberlin, OH, where she retired in a Kendal facility, she participated in the Women's Study Fellowship and served on the board of directors of the Kendal and Oberlin Childhood Centers. Betty believed it was good to be open to new ways of thinking. She was thankful that God continued to bless her in revealing His promise each new day, bringing joy and fulfillment to her life.