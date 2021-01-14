Betty H. VanNorstrand

Oct. 7, 1927 - Jan. 8, 2021

CATO — Betty H. VanNorstrand, 93, of Cato, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Huntington Living Center. She was born in Mullen, NE, Oct. 7, 1927, daughter of the late Wright Hampton, and Rose Carr Hampton.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wilson, in 2007, her parents and her sister Emma Bond.

Prior to her retirement Betty was employed for many years by Cato-Meridian Central School as a teacher's aide and then by the Gavras Center in Auburn.

Prior to Wilson's death, Betty and Wilson were attendees of the Cato Christian Fellowship, and volunteers for the SCAT Van and the Cato Christian Food Pantry. She was also active for many years with the Cato-Meridian Central School Alumni Association.

Betty is survived by her children: Ronald, of Syracuse, Randall (Wendy), of Cato, Russell (Sherryl), of Cato, Roy (Anne Fitzgerald), of Syracuse and Rosemaree (Daniel) Sullivan, of PA; her sisters Judy (Donald) Purdy, of Baldwinsville, and Trixie (Harold) Switzer, of Pennellville and Fla.; and her brother Curtis (K) Hampton, of Weedsport; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.