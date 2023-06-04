Betty J. (Temple) Spinosa

July 29, 1931 - May 31, 2023

PORT BYRON - Betty J. (Temple) Spinosa, 91, the widow of the late Philip Spinosa, of Port Byron passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born July 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Cleon and Barbara Temple of Aurora.

Betty was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed cooking large, delicious meals for her husband and eight children. She would often be in the kitchen baking wedding cakes for friends and family and in her earlier years, also like to knit.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Jane Fuchs and Kathy Spinosa; three sons, David Spinosa (Faye), John Spinosa and Richard Spinosa (Jacqueline); two sisters, Eleanor Short (Ed) and Shirley Kramer; sister-in-law, Maryanne Temple; brother-in-law, Steven Blanchard; special friend, Lori DeBois; many loving grand and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty is predeceased by one daughter, Christine Spinosa; two sons, Philip Spinosa and Ronald Spinosa; one brother, Paul Temple; one sister, Susan Blanchard; son-in-law, Robert Fuchs; and brother-in-law, Steven Kramer.

Calling hours will be conducted Monday, June 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A service will be offered at Noon in the funeral home, followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop.

