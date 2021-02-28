Betty Jean (Hardy) Sherlock

June 23, 1937 - Feb. 24, 2021

MORAVIA - Betty Jean (Hardy) Sherlock born June 23, 1937, died February 24, 2021, of natural causes. She was born in Tacoma, WA to Burt and Ruth Hardy.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. After which she was employed by the Warehowser Estate as a live in Nanny for a short time prior to her marriage in 1959.

Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Brant R. Sherlock; her three daughters, Ruth (Wesley) Prine, Rebecca (Edwin) Perrine, Roberta (Timothy) Learn; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was an active and faithful member of Owasco Valley Chapter #330, Order of the Eastern Star for 50 plus years. She served as the chair of Electa for all but a few of those years.

In her earlier years, in Moravia, she spent many summers hours harvesting, canning and freezing a variety of fruits and vegetables. She spent many hours hand sewing doll clothes for friends and family. She enjoyed crocheting and there are many examples of the fruits of her labors. In later years she enjoyed accompanying her husband to Antique Tractor Shows. She would spend many hours wandering through the flea markets at the shows.