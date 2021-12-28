Betty K. Harris

Oct. 1, 1925 - Dec. 24, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Betty K. Harris, 96, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve. Born in Solvay Oct. 1, 1925, she was the daughter of George and Bertha (Kurtz) Koehler. Following graduation from Solvay High School in 1943, Betty worked at New York Telephone (Ma Bell) for 14 years, until starting her family.

She married her husband Roy in 1948; and in 1950, she and Roy bought their dairy farm in Weedsport where they worked side by side until their retirement in 1994.

Betty was a member of the Weedsport First United Methodist Church and a member of the former Weedsport Senior Citizens.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Melanie Harris and Joseph Lees, of Weedsport; and her son, Mark (Dana) Harris; and grandsons: Paul and Luke Harris, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; she is also survived by special nieces: Betty (Michael) Block and Donna (Robert) Birmingham, both of Solvay; and several great-nieces; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Roy (2010) and her twin sister, Beverly Darrow (2004).

Services for family and friends will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Burial will be at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Syracuse at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to Jordan Ambulance, 1 N. Hamilton St., Jordan, NY 13080.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.