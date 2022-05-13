Betty L. Collins

Jan. 7, 1926 - May 9, 2022

FLEMING — Betty L. Collins, 96, of Fleming, passed away on May 9, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn on Jan. 7, 1926, Betty was the daughter of the late Vance and Reta (Eddy) Bagley.

In her earlier years, while her children were young, she was a Girl Scout leader. Betty was very involved in church activities and volunteered for the Calvery Presbyterian Church Food Pantry for over 30 years, earning a Volunteer of the Year Award. This was an accomplishment she was extremely proud of. Betty enjoyed bird watching, shopping and had a special place in her heart for cats and dogs.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Tina (Mark) Clark; her grandchildren: Richard and Lisa Pyrczak, Jeff (Kelley) Clark, Joseph and Allen (Olivia) Clark; her great-grandchildren: Leila and Aurelia Pyrczak and Briella, Harper and Cora Clark; her son-in-law, William Pyrczak; her very close friend, Nancy Tanner Sheffield; several nieces and nephews; and her furry friends: her cat, Patches and her dog, Aldebron. Along with her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frederick J. Collins in 2004; her daughter, Linda Pyrczak in 2009 and her sister, Patricia Burns.

Calling hours for Betty will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn NY. A service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately for the family in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn NY. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.