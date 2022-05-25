Betty L. Klink

AUBURN — Betty L. Klink, 79, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Betty was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina (Buliteri) Penna. Betty was employed by the New York Telephone Company and retired from General Electric of Auburn and most recently she worked for the Auburn Enlarged School District as a lunch aid. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church.

As someone once remarked, Betty was "always ready," whether she was going shopping, visiting Pompano Beach, or baking Christmas cookies for family and friends. She was quick to laugh, kind and generous to all.

Betty is survived by her husband, William; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Calimeri and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Theresa Cannizzo, Sarah Penna, Josephine Barwinczak, Marion Connors and her brother Carmen Penna.

There will be no calling hours per Betty's wishes. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

We appreciate all the compassionate care Betty received from the 2nd floor staff at The Commons.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation in memory of Betty to the Alzheimer's Association of CNY, Franklin Square Station, Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218. Please visit www.heieckpelcfunerlahome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.