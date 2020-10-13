AUBURN — Betty L. McElwain, 90, formerly of Union Springs, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Commons. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Hess Ramper. Betty worked at General Products in Union Springs for several years. She was also a sales representative for Avon Inc. for many years and custodian at Union Springs Elementary School. Betty was a member of Scipio Baptist Church. Her purpose in life was to help others but most of all she was devoted to her loving family.