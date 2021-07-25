 Skip to main content
Betty M. Butler

SKANEATELES - Betty M. Butler, 90, of Skaneateles, NY passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, George (2015), parents, Clarence and Jennie Albring, and brothers, Albert (1940), and Fred (2016).

Betty is survived by her son, John (Alice); three grandchildren, Tiffany DeWitt, Jessica Butler, and Ashley Smith; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Albring; and two nieces, Cindy Remley and Ann Warner.

Funeral services were private. Betty is buried in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skaneateles Saves, 77 Fennell St., Skaneateles, NY 13152.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

