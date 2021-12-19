AUBURN - Betty Mae Lewis, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Betty was born October 4, 1930 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Kenneth Wright and Hazel (James) Wright. She was a graduate of East High School Class of 1948 and of the Rochester Institute of Technology Class of 1951, where she majored in Commercial Art. Betty was the first curator of the Historical Seward Museum on South Street in Auburn, where she guided tours for nearly 50 years. Anyone who was in elementary school in Auburn between 1960 and 1995 probably met Mrs. Lewis at the Seward Museum. She was a proud member of Zonta International and of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty also served as a Board Director for the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as the Cayuga County Arts Council. She enjoyed Weaving and was involved in craft shows.