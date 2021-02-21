Betty Marie Thomas

AUBURN - Betty Marie Thomas, 87, of 68 Frances St., Auburn, passed away February 17, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Born in Richland, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Sylvia Stowell Green. Betty enjoyed the outdoors and cherished her time with her family. She volunteered for many years at Auburn Hospital.

Betty is survived by her son, Keith Thomas; a grandson, Scott Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Roland S. Thomas, in 2018; a son, Gary Thomas in 2015; two brothers, Robert and William Green; and three sisters, Patricia Pealo, Marjorie Rossman and Phyllis Necotra.

The family will greet people on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC with COVID-19 guidelines. A spring burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming.

The wonderful care given to Betty by the devoted staff at The Finger Lakes Center for Living is appreciated by her family. Contributions may be made to The Finger Lakes Center for Living, 20 Park Ave., Auburn in her memory.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory.