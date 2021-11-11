Betty Mary Scanlon

July 7, 1924 - Nov. 7, 2021

AUBURN — Betty Mary Scanlon, 97, of Clark Street Road, Auburn died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. A life long resident, Betty was born July 7, 1924, the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (O'Hora) DeLand. She worked during the war locally, riveting and manufacturing bombbay doors for wartime airplanes.

Betty was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and in her early years enjoyed bowling, roller skating, loved seeing people and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Betty Jean Brahney, of Auburn; son, Timmy James Blaisdell, of Auburn; siblings: Harold Deland and Jean Farrar, both of Auburn; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her first husband, Merritt Francis Blaisdell; and her second husband, James Daniel Scanlon.

Funeral services and burial in Soule Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in memory of Betty to the Cancer Services Program for Colon Cancer Screening of Cayuga County.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

