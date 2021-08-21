Betty W. Hamberger

July 27, 1925 - May 12, 2021

Originally of Auburn, NY and Lady Lake, FL, Betty Hamberger, 95, died peacefully at Highlands Living Center in Pittsford, NY, after warm visits with family by her side. Loving mother, devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved wife, she was predeceased by her wonderful husband, Richard G. (Dick) Hamberger and also by her mother and stepfather: Bernice and Louis Fulton.

She is survived by her two children: John (Charlene) Hamberger, of Charlotte, NC and Nancy (Sam) DeLeo, of Rochester, NY; by her grandchildren: John (Julia), of Raleigh, NC, Kevin (Amy), of Dewitt, NY, Brandon (Shaeen), of Atlanta, GA, and Danielle, of Charlotte NC; and by her great-grandchildren: Jacob, Kyle, Abbie and Owen. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Frederick (Lynda) Hamberger, of Auburn and sister-in-law, Gail (Richard) Williams, of Binghamton, plus a host of nieces and nephews.

Betty was always smiling and kind to others, ready to laugh, even at herself, and to enjoy the unpredictability of life. She gained an independence and determined spirit in her late 70s and was admired for her energy on into her early 90s. She will be missed by all.

A Service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 1 p.m. at White Haven Memorial Park's "All Seasons Chapel", 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534, with a private interment at Soule Cemetery in Auburn, NY the next day. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the hospice organization of your choice.