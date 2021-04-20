Beulah Janas

WEEDSPORT — Beulah Janas, 89, Weedsport, NY, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2021.

She retired from TRW and did homecare for several years.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends. She loved her family, cooking, gardening and sewing.

She is survived by children: Douglas (Karen) Janas, Catherine (Stosh) Rosetti, Sandra (Dale) Freeman, James (Vickie) Janas, Pamela Hinman, Stephen (Cheri) Janas, Kimberly (Dave Leonti) Herrick and David (Kristy) Janas; siblings: Gaetha (Dean) Lovins, Sue Mize, Eddy Hyden, Sharon Gridler and Levon (Brenda) Hyden; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Albert Janas, son, Michael, brothers, Lewis, Clayton, Vermont and Gerald.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport, NY.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport.

Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

