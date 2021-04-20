 Skip to main content
WEEDSPORT — Beulah Janas, 89, Weedsport, NY, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2021.

She retired from TRW and did homecare for several years.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends. She loved her family, cooking, gardening and sewing.

She is survived by children: Douglas (Karen) Janas, Catherine (Stosh) Rosetti, Sandra (Dale) Freeman, James (Vickie) Janas, Pamela Hinman, Stephen (Cheri) Janas, Kimberly (Dave Leonti) Herrick and David (Kristy) Janas; siblings: Gaetha (Dean) Lovins, Sue Mize, Eddy Hyden, Sharon Gridler and Levon (Brenda) Hyden; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Albert Janas, son, Michael, brothers, Lewis, Clayton, Vermont and Gerald.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport, NY.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport.

Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh

