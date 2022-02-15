Beverly A. Clarry

THROOP — Beverly A. Clarry, 83, formerly of Throop, passed away on Feb. 13, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street.

Beverly was born and raised in Auburn and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Faye Adeline (Miller) O'Conner. She was a graduate of Central High School and was an avid reader who took many wonderful trip adventures with family and friends.

She was a talented ceramic teacher through her business, BJ's Ceramics. She operated this business out of her basement in her former home in Throop with her cousin Jane Roof (deceased). Her greatest joys were her family and spending time with each family member.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Sheriff; a brother, Clifford O'Conner, Jr.; a sister, Marcia (Bill) Jones; granddaughter, Cassondra Sheriff; and a great-granddaughter, Avia Sheriff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick P. Clarry in 2015 and by their son, Michael S. Clarry in 2019.

Friends are invited to visit the family on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a private burial in Lakeview Cemetery Skaneateles (all are welcome to the reception following at First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles). Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc to leave a condolence for the family.