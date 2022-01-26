Beverly Ann Hamilton (nee Crawford)

June 4, 1937 - Jan. 20, 2022

AUBURN — Beverly Ann Hamilton (nee Crawford) passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Jan. 20, 2022, in Auburn, NY. Beverly was born on June 4, 1937 to Harry Hamilton and Martha Florence (Moffitt) Crawford in Paterson, NJ.

At an early age, she moved to Garnerville, NY and was a 1955 graduate of Haverstraw High School where she met her husband, James Hamilton, Jr. High school sweethearts, they were married in July 1956. They moved to Stony Point with their four "bundles of joy" and once the last bundle was enrolled full time in school, Bev re-entered the workplace.

She worked for many years in the Rockland banking community at Prudential, Empire National and Bank of New York while also taking coursework at the American Institute of Banking. She worked at Letchworth Village, Hornick's and for the North Rockland School District.

Beverly had a beautiful soprano voice and enjoyed being a member of the Hudsoneers Chorale. Upon her retirement, she moved to Auburn, NY where she joined St. Alphonsus Parish. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the parish office, the church choir, her ladies reading group and her weekly after-Mass breakfast with her friends from St. Alphonsus. She was a member of the Sennett Seniors, volunteered at the Cayuga County Office for the Aging and led an exercise program at Schwartz Towers.

Bev was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws, James and Elizabeth (Hannigan), her husband, James, Jr., her son, James, III, her granddaughter, Erin Lynn, brother, Robert, brother-in-law, Richard Hamilton, and brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Judy Hamilton, nieces Sarah and Robin and nephew, Richard.

She is survived by her brothers, Martin (Paula) Crawford and Harry (Elle Indahwati) Crawford; brothers-in-law: Vincent (Chris) Hamilton, Deacon Eugene (Margaret) Hamilton; sisters-in-law: Stephanie (Scott) Spalin and Trudie Hamilton; dear cousin, Linda Cacioppo; her friend, Millie Sobus, who brought her communion in the last weeks; special friend, Fr. Lou Vasile; daughters: Valerie (Bill) Potter, Karen (Ed) Westburgh and Kathleen (Ted) Connors; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Hamilton; she is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Jimmie (Charlotte), Michelle (Kevin), Eileen (Chris), Emily (E.J.), Liz (Austin), James (Sierra), Ted, and Katie (Ryan); and 11 great-grandchildren: Robert, Chloe, Callie, Carter, Willow, Damian, Gabriel, Nathan, Tristan, Millie, and Oliver; and many much loved cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A viewing will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. Interment will take place in the spring in Haverstraw, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Beverly had a lifelong (and we suspect longer) relationship with the Angels. We are so pleased that she is now blessed to see them face to face.