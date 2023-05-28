Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Beverly Ciampaglia

Our beloved, Beverly Ciampaglia, sadly passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, grandmother, and friend who was always there when we needed her.

Beverly loved to dance the jitterbug with her husband, having wine and enjoying a great meal with friends and family, and traveling to foreign countries. She truly enjoyed being able to live in the Azores, Portugal and Athens, Greece.

She always brought a smile to everyone's face and made everyone she met feel valued. Beverly was a patient listener who always chose her words carefully and provided sound wisdom.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chris Ciampaglia.

Beverly is survived by the following members of her adoring family: a son, Steven DeForest; two daughters, Angela, Tina, and Christa Ciampaglia; sister, Linda Cowles Stevens; grandson, Cully Crawford; sister-in-law, Lea Moschetti; and her numerous extended family members in Auburn, NY. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community at Grand Villa and Welcome Home Assisted Living Homes.

She will be incredibly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Beverly is already in Heaven with new legs and dancing again with her husband, Chris!

A memorial mass for family and friends will be celebrated, Saturday June 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Church in Auburn at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Local arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.