Beverly Dykoschak

Nov. 23, 1937 - May 22, 2022

Beverly Dykoschak, 84, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022 with family by her side throughout her journey.

Beverly was born in 1937 in Aurora, NY to the late Hiram and Sarah Thurston.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, David Dykoschak, and her siblings, Earnest Thurston and his wife, Dorothy, Margaret Wrisley (Ken), Gary Thurston and Steve Thurston whose teasing, jokes, love and support she never ceased to miss, her brother-in-law, Theodore Dykoschak and sister-in-law, Marie Thurston (Harry). She is survived by her son, David Dykoschak, Jr.; daughter, Laurie Dykoschak-Hill (Daryl); brother, Harry Thurston; her sisters-in-law: Cyrella (Gary) Thurston and Helen Maureen (Theodore) Dykoschak and Beverly (Steven) Thurston; her grandchildren whom she loved, cared for and adored: Erin King, Micah King, Brittany Crawford (Brent), Brandon (Amanda) Perun, Zachary Perun, Alexis Perun (Joe), Zoe Hill and Elias Hill; and her great-grandchildren: Kyleigh, Paisley, Beau, Aleksandre, Zoe, Faylin and Madelyn; and many, many nieces and nephews

Growing up on a farm in Cayuga, NY was a hard life in many ways. Bev and her siblings often recounted the good, the bad and the ugly of life on the farm. Their stories ranged from hilarious antics to heart-wrenching horror. What didn't kill them as children made them incredibly resilient and hard-working adults. Beverly learned to yodel while watching the cows in the field and was a lover of old country music. She taught us all how to yodel, leg wrestle, cook, knit, sew, garden and take care of others.

Beverly was a proud graduate of the Auburn School of Nursing and carried her career from Brooklyn and back. She met her husband, Dave, while working at Auburn Memorial Hospital where she was a nurse and he was an orderly. He saw her and said, "I'm going to marry you" and held true to his word. She retired from the Auburn Nursing Home where she cared lovingly for every patient and lost her very best friend, Monica Moochler. Bev could be found walking the halls and singing The Old Grey Mare to cheer her patients and to the delight of her co-workers. She started as a night nurse and through hard work and determination retired as the Director of Nursing. She loved her work.

Beverly loved her family unconditionally. She was our rock, our shoulder to cry on, and our inspiration. Her faith and her strength carried her through the darkest of days and the most joyful delights. She will be missed.

Calling hours are this Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Auburn. Beverly's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, May 27, 2022 at noon in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to join in the Breaking of the Bread at Springside Inn after the funeral.