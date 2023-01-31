Beverly J. Clifford

Oct. 31, 1929 - Jan. 26, 2023

AUBURN — Beverly J. Clifford, 93, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 26, 2023, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Born in Auburn on Oct. 31, 1929, Beverly was the daughter of the late Frederick and Esther (Webb) Waby.

She was most recently employed with Walmart, as a store greeter for five years. Beverly was a frequent contributor to The Citizen's letters to the editor page. She also was an avid sports fan and could be seen at all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's various sporting events. Undoubtedly expressing her opinion of how bad the referees or umpires were doing their jobs. She was the family matriarch who was totally devoted to her family till her final days.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Prati; her sons: Terrence (Mary) Clifford, Robert (Susan) Clifford and Michael (Janine) Clifford; her son-in-law, Michael Dougherty; her 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband, David Clifford, her daughter, Jill Dougherty; her daughter-in-law, Karen Clifford and her brother, Frederick Waby.

Beverly's wishes were to have no calling hours or service. The family will have a celebration of her life sometime in the spring. She will be laid to rest with her husband, in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Home and the staff and nurses of Finger Lakes Center for the Living for their compassionate care.

Donations in Beverly's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.