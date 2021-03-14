Beverly J. Hunter

Dec. 8, 1929 - Mar. 10, 2021

AUBURN - Beverly J. Hunter 91, of Florence Street, Auburn, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Genoa December 8, 1929 to the late Howard and Edith (Foster) Kenyon.

Beverly was a graduate of Weedsport High School. She lived most of her life in Auburn and retired as a bus driver for Centro. Beverly enjoyed keeping up her home, doing her own carpentry, sewing, embroidery and was talented at making teddy bears from scratch.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathleen (Bill) Goodall of VA; three sons, Rick (Connie) Horr of Weedsport, Robert (Margaret) Hunter of Auburn and David (Cheryl) Hunter of Cayuga; one sister, Barbara (Howard) Bowers of Cortland; three brothers, Richard (Carol) Kenyon of Clyde, Duane Kenyon of Auburn and Gary Kenyon of Auburn; two grandchildren, Danielle and Damion; several great- and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, especially nephew William Dale Clark; and her special fur-baby, Sandy, whom she loved and cared for.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her sister Karen Clark; son Richard; and longtime companion Donald Norris, Sr.