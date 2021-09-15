 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly J. Thomson

Beverly J. Thomson

{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly J. Thomson

June 1, 1927 - Sept. 12, 2021

AUBURN — Beverly J. Thomson, 94, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Endicott, NY on June 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Freida (Marble) Hammond.

Beverly is survived by her sons: William (Madeline) Thomson and Robert (Debra) Thomson; and sons, Kody (Raelene) Thomson and Scott Thomson along with several grandchildren; cousin, Jerry Gross; and several other cousins.

Beverly will be buried with her late husband, William, in Indian Mound Cemetery, Moravia. Burial will be held privately. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Regular exercise cuts the risk of developing anxiety

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News