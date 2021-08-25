Beverly L. Jennings

Jan. 29, 1939 - Aug. 19, 2021

PORT BYRON — Beverly passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and devoted husband of 63 years.

Beverly was born in Syracuse to Charles and Elsie Cole. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was the rock of her large extended family, never missing a birthday, wedding or anniversary. Everyone who knew her will remember her caring thoughtful cards for every occasion, and her famous zita.

She is survived by her husband, George Jennings III; sons: George IV (Melanie) Jennings, William Jennings (Lundi); grandchildren: Chad Bodner, Amy (Jeffrey) Tillmon, Amanda, Jessie (Brandon), George V, and Skyler Jennings; and nine great-grandchildren. Beverly will be dearly missed by all whose lives she had touched.

The family celebrated her life with a private graveside service Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Anyone seeking to send their condolence or sympathy may do so privately by card or individual message.

The family extends their gratitude to all whom have reached out and welcome them to privately mourn graveside at the Port Byron Community Cemetery where Beverly has been laid to rest. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to audiounfuneralhome.com.