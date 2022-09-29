Beverly M. Krieger

May 16, 1949 - Sep. 26, 2022

CATO — Beverly M. Krieger, 73, of Cato, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her home in Cato. She was born May 16, 1949, daughter of the late Hugh Elmer and Doris Calkins Elmer. Prior to retirement she was a warehouse worker at Comstock in Red Creek. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and fishing with her husband.

She was predeceased by her brother, James Elmer. Survived by her husband, Robert Krieger, son, Michael (Judy) Krieger; sister-in-law, Sally Elmer; grandchildren: Megan Krieger, and Robert Krieger, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home followed by burial at Victory Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Beverly's name they may do so to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, stjude.org, or breast cancer, www.brcf.org.