Beverly (Martin) Padesky

March 24, 1938 - June 7, 2023

RALEIGH, NC - Beverly "Bunky" (Martin) Padesky, 85, died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Padesky was born on March 24, 1938, in Auburn, NY, the daughter of the late Ronald E. Martin and Ethel Hayes.

Mrs. Padesky graduated from Crouse Irving Nursing School in 1959. She was RN Supervisor at Cayuga County Nursing Home from 1988 through her 2003 retirement. In addition to her nursing career, Mrs. Padesky and her husband owned and managed Padesky Appraisals of Auburn from 1976-1984.

She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Eugene D. Padesky, in 2005.

Surviving Mrs. Padesky are five daughters, Lynn Cordeiro and her husband, Leo of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Kris V. Strong of Wake Forest, NC, Nikki Whitfield and her husband, John of Cantonment, FL, Barbara Jean Carvalho of Murfreesboro, TN, Linda Asaro of Franklin Square, NY; 12 surviving grandchildren, Jordan Levow, Jonnie Cordeiro, Angel Cordeiro, Cassidy Strong, Daryl Tucker, Chase Tucker, Nicolas Carvalho, Marissa Martinez, Danielle Padesky, Anthony Asaro, Emily Padesky, and Heather Padesky; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Padesky was predeceased by two sons, Stephen E. Padesky and Christopher D. Padesky; and one grandson, Nicholas Padesky, all of Franklin Square, NY.

At the family's request there will be no services. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to safehavenforcats.org.