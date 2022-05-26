Bill Kushyk

Feb. 2, 1946 – May 25, 2022

AUBURN — Bill Kushyk, 76, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022 following a short battle of cancer. He was surrounded by his family. Bill was born to the late Katherine and Leo Kushyk. He was a graduate of Central High School. He also received an Electronics Associates Degree from DeVry University.

He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and proud grandfather. He worked with the US Postal Service for 32 years and as a bus driver for 10 of his retirement years. Bill enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and occasional casino visits.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy Kushyk; his son: David (Michele) Kushyk, of Whiteford, MD; and his daughters: Lori (Rick) Kilborne, of Clay, NY, and Linda (Bill), of Auburn, NY; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery with military honors to be accorded.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.