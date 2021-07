MORAVIA - A Joint Memorial Service for Bob Wilcox (died Nov. 2018) and Joy Wilcox (died Dec. 2020) of Moravia, will be held Saturday August 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting House, 1868 Poplar Ridge Rd., Poplar Ridge, NY. Carpooling is encouraged as parking is limited.