Bobby Jo Thurston

Oct. 17, 1971 - July 23, 2023

AUBURN - Bobby Jo Thurston, 51, of Auburn, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at St. Joseph's Hospial, Syracuse. Born in Auburn on October 17, 1971 she was the daughter of Michael Thurston and Rusty Jorgensen, and was a graduate of Auburn High School.

She was employed for many years with Applebee's as a Manger and more recently with the Sherwood Inn, Skaneateles.

Bobby Jo loved life, friends, family and was never found without a smile on her face. Her Applebees family enjoyed her company at work, affectionately calling her mom.

Bobby Jo loved her three cats, her "babies" and was a member of the SK Post and shared many laughs with her friends at the Utopia Club.

One of her favorite hobbies for years was playing darts with her mom, Rusty, best friend, Amy Wallner, friend, Jill Swithers and many others.

She is survived by her parents, Michael Thurston (Judy) of FL and Rusty Jorgensen (Roger) of Auburn; boyfriend, Anthony Lupo; brother, Travis Thurston; step-siblings Crystal Neider, Shannon Stutts (Dean), Roger Jorgensen, Randy Jorgensen and Marnie Martin; nieces and nephews Alectra, Jordan, Tyler, Amberlynn, Neecole and Braedon.

Bobby Jo was predeceased by her grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Bobby Jo's life to be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the SK Post 1324 of the American Legion, 168 State Street, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.