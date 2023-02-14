Bonnie Lou Townsend

June 15, 1949 - Feb. 10, 2023

CATO — Bonnie Lou Townsend, 73, of Cato, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 10, 2023. She was born in the Catskills on June 15, 1949. When Bonnie was three, her parents, Robert and Florence Townsend, moved to a dairy farm in Cato, NY. Cato is the place Bonnie called home, loved, and lived for 70 years.

Bonnie was a dedicated biology teacher for 35 years, but a farmer in deed and spirit all her life. Her animals - horses, dogs, and chickens, brought her much joy. Most treasured by her were family, the farm, and many friends. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed sharing stories with a simple phone call or a whimsical letter that was sure to bring a smile. She was an avid writer and author and enjoyed quilting.

Bonnie is survived by six siblings: Dian (Gary) Wade, Bradley (Diane) Townsend, Sidney (Paula) Townsend, Mark (Lynne) Townsend, Robin (Jeff) Hills, and Roxanne (Wayne) Bovee. Eighteen nieces and nephews were also valued family members, (especially Austin). She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Florence Townsend and an older sister, Dixie Lee, who died in infancy.

A private funeral service will be held on Feb. 15, 2023 at Ira Union Cemetery. The family requests flowers not be sent. In lieu of flowers, in Bonnie's memory, please consider writing a letter to a loved one to brighten their day.

The Townsend family expresses sincere appreciation to all her friends, whom enriched her life. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor Dain Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com