Bradley C. Bishop
Aug. 23, 1955 - Dec. 25, 2020
AUBURN — Bradley C. Bishop, 65, of Auburn passed away Dec. 25, 2020. Brad was born in Auburn on Aug. 23, 1955, and was a graduate of Jordan-Elbridge, Class of 1973. He proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War with the 32nd Army Air Defense Command, 5th Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery.
He was employed for several years with the USPS. Brad went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Kentucky University and Masters Degree in Science and Education from SUNY Cortland; as well as his Special Education Certificate from Le Moyne College. Brad taught at the Auburn Residential Center and Hillside, prior to being a Special Education Teacher at Auburn High School for 18 years. He finished his teaching career with Cayuga Centers.
Brad was a history buff, enjoyed boating, kayaking, scuba diving, hiking and wine tours. His fondness of learning kept him reading and he would ask all his students to never stop reading and learning. Above all, Brad loved the time spent with family and friends.
Brad is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 37 years, Ruth Somerville Bishop; their son, Aaron Michael-Min Bishop; his father, Robert C. Bishop; his siblings: John (Paula) Bishop, Richard (Joe) Bishop, Anne (Neil) Cuff, Michael (Sherry) Bishop; his sister-in-law, Sue Bishop; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brad was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy "Betty" O'Hara Bishop; his brother, James Bishop and sister, Susan Heinz.
At this time, there are no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers and cards please consider making a donation in Brad's name to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, SAVES Ambulance or the Calvary Presbyterian Food Pantry.
