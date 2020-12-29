Bradley C. Bishop

Aug. 23, 1955 - Dec. 25, 2020

AUBURN — Bradley C. Bishop, 65, of Auburn passed away Dec. 25, 2020. Brad was born in Auburn on Aug. 23, 1955, and was a graduate of Jordan-Elbridge, Class of 1973. He proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War with the 32nd Army Air Defense Command, 5th Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery.

He was employed for several years with the USPS. Brad went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Kentucky University and Masters Degree in Science and Education from SUNY Cortland; as well as his Special Education Certificate from Le Moyne College. Brad taught at the Auburn Residential Center and Hillside, prior to being a Special Education Teacher at Auburn High School for 18 years. He finished his teaching career with Cayuga Centers.

Brad was a history buff, enjoyed boating, kayaking, scuba diving, hiking and wine tours. His fondness of learning kept him reading and he would ask all his students to never stop reading and learning. Above all, Brad loved the time spent with family and friends.